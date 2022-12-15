Quantity is the mother of all capability: Polish territorial defence commander

“The army must be numerous and have complementary capabilities”, says Major General Wiesław Kukuła, commander of WOT (Territorial Defence Forces – voluntary light infantry regional forces of the Polish Army), during an interview with Defence24. According to the Polish general, the war in Ukraine qualifies the correctness of these assumptions made in constructing the territorial defence forces.

“The paradigm of a small but effective army is false. A small army will not defend Poland. A small number of armed forces is no guarantee of their effectiveness, just as a large number of forces does not indicate good quality,” Gen. Kukuła commented in an interview published on Defence24.pl, a website dedicated to military topics.





Gen. Kukuła also noted that technical modernisation could provide an alternative to increasing numbers “especially in our geographical location”.





“The composition of forces is important – choosing the right proportions between the individual components and ensuring their complementarity. The quantity is the mother of all capability,” he added.





The General also said that “neither light infantry alone nor artillery alone wins the war”, and “when fighting an opponent like the Russian Federation, we must develop a very broad spectrum of capabilities.”





“The analysis of the tactical actions of the light infantry during the Ukrainian defence war and the resulting conclusions confirm that the formation we are creating is on the right course” added the WOT commander. A case in point, he gave the example of the formation of “tank destroyers” – groups of light infantry soldiers using various types of anti-tank weapons.





“This approach, which was then taken over by the rapidly created Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, has fully worked,” Kukuła said.