Accidental discharge of anti-tank launcher injures Poland’s police chief

The Ministry of Interior and Administration reported that on Wednesday 7:50am in a room adjacent to the office of the Police Commander-in-Chief an explosion went off. “One of the gifts that the Commandant received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11 to 12 this year, where he met with the leadership of the Ukrainian Police and the Emergency Situations Service, exploded. The gift was from one of the heads of Ukrainian services”, the Ministry reports.

The statement said that the commander suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion and has been in the hospital for observation for one day.





The Ministry of the Interior and Administration also informed that a civilian employee at the Police Headquarters had also suffered minor injuries not requiring hospitalization.





Tak wygląda granatnik RGW-90 który według nieoficjalnych informacji przypadkowo wystrzelił w Komendzie Głównej Policji. Doszło do uszkodzenia stropu a Komendant Główny Policji Jarosław Szymczyk na kilka kilka godzin stracił słuch i został przewieziony do szpitala.. @PolskaPolicja pic.twitter.com/o7q6S9E538

— Wojciech Bojanowski (@BojanowskiW) December 15, 2022

“The Polish side asked the Ukrainian side to submit appropriate explanations. The case has been dealt with by the prosecutor’s office and relevant services,” the Ministry of Interior and Administration informs.





Polish commercial Radio ZET reported that an explosion took place in the building at the Police Headquarters in Warsaw. One person was injured, and firemen were working at the scene, the radio said.





“We know for sure that the ceiling was damaged in the Police security rooms,” Radio ZET informed.