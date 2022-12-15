Stunning renovation sees two 18th century palaces restored as one glamorous hotel

Combining the historic style of a bygone Warsaw with a modern twist, the five-star boutique Hotel Verte was designed to be "an unconvential adaptation of the Branicki and Szaniawski Palaces" and has been described as a "fresh page" in their history.

Hotel Verte

The spectacular eight-year transformation of two neighbouring 18th century palaces in the centre of Warsaw has finally been revealed after their reopening as Poland’s first Mariott Autograph Collection luxury hotel.

Combining the historic style of a bygone Warsaw with a modern twist, including sliding ceilings and an avenue of “glowing concrete”, the five-star boutique Hotel Verte was designed to be “an unconvential adaptation of the Branicki and Szaniawski Palaces” and has been described as a “fresh page” in their history.

It is in the hotel’s interiors that modern elements have been combined with a classic Baroque style, including in the 94 rooms which have each been given their own original design.Hotel Verte

Located a few steps from Warsaw Old Town, the Branicki and Szaniawski Palaces were both originally built in the 18th century but suffered the same fate as the majority of Warsaw which was raised to the ground during WWII.

During its 1950 reconstruction, the palaces were rebuilt on the basis of paintings of 18th century painter Bernardo Bellotto, also known as Canaletto, who was known for his paintings of Warsaw panormamas, and the Hotel Verte’s updated exterior has remained faithful to this visage.

Among the most modern features is the glass pavilion which serves as a restaurant and dining space and which those behind the project hope will be the focal point of meetings. Hotel Verte

While the exterior retains a historic elegance, it is in the hotel’s interiors that modern elements have been combined with a classic Baroque style, including in the 94 rooms, which have each been given their own original design.

Among the most modern features is the glass pavilion which serves as a restaurant and dining space and which those behind the project hope will be the focal point of meetings, opening the hotel not only to hotel guests, but also Warsaw residents to visit with family, friends and for business meetings.

Since opening, the hotel has been impressing hotel critics, with one Hotel review blog, Latek Hotels, posting in superlatives about its design, saying: “The adaptation of the two palaces, Branicki and Szaniawski is a design masterpiece.”Hotel Verte

The hotel is also keen to promote its openness to local residents and not just hotel guests, in other ways, such as through an invitation to the public to explore its gardens.

Writing on its webpage the group said: “Hotel Verte opens up its interiors not only to travellers but equally to local guests. Relax in our garden for a long, lazy morning with a cup of aromatic coffee and dive into warm and lazy evenings.”

Writing on its webpage the hotel said: “Hotel Verte opens up its interiors not only to travellers but equally to local guests.Hotel Verte

Since opening, the hotel has been impressing hotel critics, with one Hotel review blog, Latek Hotels, posting in superlatives about its design, saying: “The adaptation of the two palaces, Branicki and Szaniawski is a design masterpiece.”

The interiors of Hotel Verte were designed by Ewa Breymeyer-Darska and Rafała Darski, while the exterior was realised by Marek Sietnicki from SAS Studio and the building work carried out by building company Budizol.

To read more about the original palaces and the renovation work click here: https://www.thefirstnews.com/article/neglected-aristocratic-palaces-on-edge-of-warsaw-old-town-to-be-renovated-into-5-star-hotel-23276