EP adopts resolution on corruption, suspends visa talks with Qatar

In this resolution adopted just days after the corruption scandal involving EP Vice President Eva Kaili, the European Parliament is demanding among other things, a suspension of talks with Qatar on visas and air connections and a ban on donations from third countries to members of the European Parliament, and overall is demanding more transparency. MEPs are hoping to “close the loopholes in existing rules on transparency”.

The resolution is also calling for the “establishment of an independent ethics body with the power to investigate all EU institutions, bodies and agencies, with the necessary financial means and staff to carry out its tasks fully”.





Parliament adopted theresolution on the allegations of corruption and the broader need for greater transparency in the European Union’s institutions by 541 votes in favour, 2 against, and 3 abstentions.





MEPs expressed they are “outraged” by the scandal and support the House’s full cooperation with the ongoing investigation, noting how internal regulations had not prevented the corruption. They also condemn Qatar’s alleged attempts at bribery, which would constitute serious foreign interference in European democracy.





MEPs immediately decided to suspend all legislative work with Qatar, in particular on visa liberalization and the EU’s aviation agreement with Qatar, as well as planned visits, until the situation has been clarified.





The EP is concerned about potential conflicts of interest resulting from MEP’s “side jobs”. The MPs have admitted that some of them sit on advisory boards or work as consultants to banks, and other companies.





In the resolution, the EP also committed itself to ensuring full transparency on additional income of MEPs and to prohibit any external funding of assistants to MEP’s or political group employees.





Parliament will now be seeking to establish at the EU level “a ban on donations from non-member countries to MEPs and political parties and invites the European Commission to prepare a draft law on this matter”.





The full text of the resolution is available at the European Parliament’s website.