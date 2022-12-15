U.S. National Archives to release 8,000 documents on JFK assassination

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to order the National Archives to release once-classified information from about 8,000 documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. This includes many drawn from the so-called 201 “personality” file the CIA maintained on Lee Harvey Oswald before and after Kennedy’s assassination.

In 2017 the then-President Donald Trump waived a supposedly concrete legal deadline to declassify all secret government documents related to the JFK assassination. The 2017 deadline was set under a landmark federal transparency law passed by Congress a quarter-century earlier — the 1992 Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act. The bill’s authors said they hoped to dampen public speculation about a conspiracy in Kennedy’s death.

Unsurprisingly officials say there are no obvious bombshells in the material expected to be released today and despite extensive evidence to the contrary there will be nothing to suggest Oswald was not the gunman. Furthermore it will not imply — as many Americans believe — that there was a conspiracy in Kennedy’s death.

However, the documents are thought to be of interest to historians and assassination researchers who have sought for nearly six decades to connect the dots about a turning point in American history — and to try to understand what possible justification the government could have to withhold any information at all about a president’s murder.

What the documents are expected to contain

The documents are expected to reveal more about Oswald’s mysterious trip to Mexico City, in which CIA operatives mounted an aggressive surveillance operation against Oswald when he visited the Mexican capital in September 1963, just several weeks before the assassination.

Additionally most of Oswald’s “201”, a term derived from the military in labelling personnel files, was made public years ago, but portions of it have been kept secret on national security or privacy grounds. According to the CIA, the file contains virtually everything the spy agency learned about Oswald before and after the assassination.

Internal correspondence from the National Archives made public this year shows the Archives, which houses the millions of pages of once-secret documents, has often battled with other federal agencies — the CIA and FBI, in particular — to insist they release assassination-related files, as required by the JFK Records law.

William J. Bosanko, chief operating officer of the National Archives and Records Administration, told Politico Magazine that the Archives and CIA have settled some of their differences, resulting in “greater openness and transparency” that will enable more documents to be made public.