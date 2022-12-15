You are here
Home > News > Polish police chief injured in parcel bomb blast

Polish police chief injured in parcel bomb blast

The police chief Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised for further monitoring, according to the ministry.
Leszek Szymański/PAP

A gift received by Poland’s police chief during his visit to Ukraine exploded on Wednesday morning in a room adjacent to his office, the Interior Ministry has reported.

“One of the presents that the Commander received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12… exploded,” the ministry wrote.

The police chief suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised for further monitoring, according to the ministry.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top