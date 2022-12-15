Polish police chief injured in parcel bomb blast

The police chief Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised for further monitoring, according to the ministry.
Leszek Szymański/PAP
A gift received by Poland’s police chief during his visit to Ukraine exploded on Wednesday morning in a room adjacent to his office, the Interior Ministry has reported.
“One of the presents that the Commander received during his working visit to Ukraine on December 11-12… exploded,” the ministry wrote.
The police chief suffered minor injuries and has been hospitalised for further monitoring, according to the ministry.
