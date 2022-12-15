Polish President to scrutinise constitutionality of new judiciary bill

During a press conference regarding the new judiciary bill, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he will check whether the new Supreme Court bill, put forward by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is in line with Poland’s constitution. Brussels questions judicial independence in Poland and required changes to the law on the judiciary to unlock billions of euros in EU funding for the country.

“European treaties guarantee that we shape justice issues internally ourselves. Therefore, I will scrutinise the bill from this point of view and especially from the point of view of the constitutional order,” Duda said.

New bill

The Polish government has stepped up work on changes to the country’s justice system, after months of struggle between Warsaw and Brussels failed to ensure the release of money from the EU’s pandemic recovery funding.

Brussels froze Polish access to the funding and claims Warsaw has failed to meet certain conditions, known as “milestones”, that will “uphold the rule of law”.

EC accepts operational arrangements on National Recovery Fund: official

The European Commission has accepted operational arrangements related to the Polish National Recovery Fund (KPO), Polish government spokesperson…

see more

The lower house of the Polish parliament is set to hold a vote on the amended Supreme Court bill next week.

The current Supreme Court law was originally drafted by the President’s Office and was meant to dispel the European Commission’s (EC) concerns. However, the final amendments introduced by the ruling party produced a stalemate between the EU and Poland.

New bill will not undermine judicial nominations

During his press statement, the Polish head of state warned that he would not allow “for the introduction of any legislation that would undermine judicial nominations and that would allow for the verification of appointments made by the Polish president.”

Judicial circles critical of PiS changes to the legal system have often warned that the nominations of judges by what they see as the now-politicised judicial self-governing body, the KRS, could be declared void in the future due to the KRS’s lack of independence.

“I appeal to the entire parliament (…) to work calmly and constructively on this. I understand that everyone has goodwill and that everyone wants the money from the KPO to reach Poland as soon as possible. But let us remember that it is equally important to preserve social order, political order, legal order and to absolutely guarantee the rule of law understood as guaranteeing the rights of citizens,” Duda stressed.