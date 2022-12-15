EU parliament recognises Soviet-induced famine in Ukraine as ‘genocide’

The European Parliament on Thursday approved a resolution declaring the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin a “genocide”, news agencies have reported.

The text read that the EU legislature “recognises the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people”.

On November 30, German lawmakers passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring the Holodomor a genocide. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the decision calling it one “for justice, for truth” and an “important signal to many other countries of the world that Russian revanchism will not succeed in rewriting history”, Russia said on December 1 that the German parliament’s move was an anti-Russian provocation and an attempt by Germany to whitewash its Nazi past.

In November 1932, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin ordered the NKWD secret police to seize grain and livestock during the process of collectivisation of farms in Ukraine. It was in that part of the Soviet Union where the anti-communist resistance was strongest. It was also the most fertile region of the Union. The Soviet troops also took the grain to be used in subsequent years, people trying to migrate to Russia were stopped and those stealing state-confiscated grain executed. At the same time, the Soviet Union was exporting grain to Western Europe.

The result of this policy was the death of millions of Ukrainians in what Yale University historian Timothy Snyder calls “clearly premeditated mass murder”. Estimates of casualties vary from 3 million to 10 million. At the same time, a similar famine took place in Kazakhstan, where 1.5 million to 2.3 million people were killed.

The Holodomor, for Ukrainians, stands at the heart of Ukraine’s identity as an independent nation-state and is proof of historical injustices inflicted upon the nation by leaders in Moscow.

Poland declared the 1932-1933 Soviet-induced starving of millions of Ukrainians a genocide as early as 2006. Several European countries, including the ex-Soviet Baltic States, also recognise the Holodomor as a genocide.

Ukraine was a part of the Soviet Union until it declared independence in 1991.