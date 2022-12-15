Poland wants tougher EU sanctions on Russia says PM

According to Morawiecki (L), the EU should confiscate Russian oligarchs' assets to help Ukraine and European citizens.

Olivier Hoslet/PAP/EPA

Poland will call for even tougher sanctions on Russia, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said before an EU summit on Thursday.

EU leaders met in Brussels on Thursday to discuss yet another package of sanctions on Moscow, support for Ukraine and price caps on natural gas.

“I’m being honest and straightforward: Poland supports stronger sanctions and calls upon other countries, in particular Germany, France and the Netherlands, to make the sanctions airtight, to strengthen them and prolong them,” Morawiecki said.

The Polish prime minister said Russian lobbyists were operating in Brussels to “circumvent, unseal and weaken” the sanctions.

According to Morawiecki, the EU should confiscate Russian oligarchs’ assets to help Ukraine and European citizens.

“The money is there, it is USD 350 billion, with some suggesting it could be USD 400 billion, which could be used to reconstruct Ukraine and ease the consequences of the Russian aggression for European citizens,” the prime minister said.

Morawiecki also said Poland wanted the European Commission to provide funding to countries that host Ukrainian refugees.