Poland’s CPI hits 17.5 pct y/y in November – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 17.5 percent year on year and by 0.7 percent month on month in November 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Thursday.

In a flash estimate, GUS said that November’s CPI would reach 17.4 percent year on year and 0.7 percent month on month.

In October 2022, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 17.4 percent year on year and by 1.8 percent month on month.