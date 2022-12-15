French police raid Macron’s political party offices over campaign fund controversy

Law enforcement officials raided the offices of Emmanuel Macron’s political party Tuesday as part of two investigations into alleged campaign finance violations.

The Parquet National Financier reported that the police searched Renaissance party headquarters and McKinsey & Co. offices as part of a previous investigation into alleged tax fraud and money laundering.

“The prosecutors are investigating whether presidential campaigns properly accounted for any role consulting firms played in their activities,” The Wall Street Journal reported. “Another investigation is exploring whether campaigns concealed any improper favours.”

Prosecutors first investigated suspicions of tax fraud and money laundering by McKinsey, which the U.S. firm denied. Additionally, prosecutors are investigating the most-recent two presidential elections for alleged campaign finance irregularities.

Bloomberg News reported that prosecutors are investigating conspiracy allegations regarding “downplaying of costs associated with consultancy work in campaign accounts during the 2017 and 2022 elections.” They are also looking into allegations of favouritism.

The Telegraph reported that the first investigation into McKinsey was launched in March after the French Senate discovered that taxpayer dollars received by the firm had more than doubled from 2018, shortly after Macron won his first term, to 2021.

The government has said that the use of private consulting firms by governments was in line with that of other countries, pointing to a section in the Senate report that said France used them less than Germany, the U.K. and other European neighbours.