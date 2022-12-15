U.S. planning to give Ukraine smart-bomb kits

Biden administration officials plan to send Ukraine advanced equipment for converting unguided aerial munitions into “smart bombs” capable of targeting Russian military positions accurately, The Washington Post reported.

Kits with global positioning devices can be bolted onto a variety of weapons, creating what the Pentagon calls a Joint Direct Attack Munition. This technology has been used by the U.S. military on bombs weighing up to 2,000 pounds, usually as part of bomber aircraft and fighter jets.

There was no immediate confirmation that President Biden or any of his top national security advisers had approved the transfer of the JDAMs to Ukraine. A source familiar with the matter, speaking under anonymity to discuss sensitive internal discussions, did not confirm whether Ukrainian forces would use the kits on aircraft or ground-based weapons, nor what specific systems in Ukraine’s arsenal would be eligible for such augmentation.

Instead of providing newer Western aircraft that would require Ukrainian pilots and maintainers to undergo complicated new training, the Pentagon has sought ways to upgrade ageing Soviet-era MiG jets.

To enhance Ukraine’s ability to carry out airstrikes, the Biden administration previously provided Ukraine with other advanced weapons, including air-launched high-speed antiradiation missiles, or HARMs. However, these weapons do not use GPS guidance, but instead hunt radiation emitted by Russian units and headquarters.

The delivery of JDAMs would be another significant step by Washington towards helping Ukraine repel the invading Russian force, providing a new means of targeting Russian units and headquarters. HIMARS, another precision system by the U.S., has helped Ukraine inflict significant casualties on Russian troops and disrupt supply lines since June.

As a result of Western military aid, the Kremlin has reacted angrily, making thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine and warning of a wider spillover conflict. As a result, the Biden administration has been cautious about approving new capabilities that Russia may perceive as escalatory.

A senior U.S. official told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the Pentagon was preparing to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles, the U.S. military’s most sophisticated air defence system. Both moves have not yet been approved by Biden, but could be done soon, officials said.

To date, the United States has committed about USD 20 billion in security aid to Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24.