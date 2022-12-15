UN investigates killing of Irish peacekeeping mission soldier in Lebanon

According to the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon, an investigation has been launched into the killing of an Irish soldier in Lebanon, when a convoy of two armoured utility vehicles travelling to Beirut was hit by small arms fire on Wednesday.

A second Irish member of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has undergone surgery following the incident. Minor injuries have also been sustained by two other soldiers.

The remaining four personnel from the convoy were not injured.

Irish Defence Minister Simon Coveney, who is in New York for a UN Security Council meeting, said he will meet Secretary-General António Guterres later on Thursday to discuss the incident.

“As a people, we take great pride in our unbroken record of peacekeeping with the United Nations. However, we must never forget the dangers that come with this work,” Irish President Michael D. Higgins said in a statement.