Teenager dies in riots following France-Morocco World Cup standoff

Several European cities were shaken by riots in the wake of Wednesday’s World Cup match between France and Morocco. A 14-year-old died after being hit by a car in the southern French city of Montpellier when a group of people tried to remove a French flag from the vehicle, local media reported.

As reported by NEXTA, the people attempting to rip the flag off the vehicle were Moroccan fans upset by the defeat of their national team.

Mass riots broke out in #France

Moroccan fans, upset by the defeat of their national team, began to destroy everything in their path. The police are forced to use special means.

In Montpellier, the fans tried to rip the French flag from the car. The result is in the last video. pic.twitter.com/aE1ZH45S5m

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022

When the group was trying to take the flag off the car, its driver accelerated and hit the teenager. The man fled and the car was found near the site of the accident, AFP said citing local authorities.

The teenager was taken to a hospital where he passed away following treatment.

The local prefecture said that a police investigation was ongoing.

In Paris, on the freezing Elysian Fields, football fans clashed with the police. Around 2,200 officers were deployed in the capital, double the security staff than for earlier key World Cup matches, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on France 2 television.

As many as 10,000 police officers were mobilised nationwide, of which 5,000 personnel was posted in the Ile-de-France region around Paris.

Meanwhile, on the outskirts of Paris, in the city of Compiegne, French and Moroccan fans rooted for their sides at the local municipal hall. Soon the supporters of “Les Bleus” were ecstatic about both goals while Moroccan fans sunk into an air of frustration over a series of missed chances.

The Moroccan national team, by reaching the World Cup semi-finals, went as far as no other African and Arab team has ever gone. With the appetites for the final whetted, the failure to outdo their former coloniser left a bitter aftertaste for Moroccans worldwide, including France – home to a large Moroccan community, many of whom have dual citizenship.

BREAKING:

Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup.

A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows.

Via: @sotiridi pic.twitter.com/yHHS39D61T

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 14, 2022

In Brussels, the police arrested some 100 people for disturbing public order, damaging two police cars and possession of illegal fireworks, Belga news agency said citing the police.