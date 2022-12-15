LIVE: Day 295 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine enters another day, the Ukrainian Supreme Anti-Corruption Court seizes all property of pro-Moscow former president Yanukovych.

08:17 CET

The US House of Representatives introduced a resolution calling for #Russia's expulsion from the #UN Security Council.

Russia has violated the UN Charter by waging a war of aggression, which casts doubt on its right to a seat in the Security Council, the resolution reads. pic.twitter.com/Fm0vPSZqYo

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022

07:52 CET

(2/3) The exercises are reportedly taking place in the north-west of the country, away from the Ukrainian border. In addition, Russia has recently deployed extra units of mobilised reservists to Belarus.

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) December 15, 2022

07:47 CET

#Putin’s alluded decision to postpone his annual address to the #Russian Federation Assembly indicates he remains uncertain of his ability to shape the Russian information space amidst increasing criticism of his conduct of the invasion.https://t.co/PSyPQxAzYR pic.twitter.com/8w6DAVe9W4

— ISW (@TheStudyofWar) December 15, 2022

07:29 CET

#Ukraine handed over to the #Russian side a priest of the #Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the #Moscow Patriarchate as part of the prisoner exchange on December 14.This Was stated by Representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov. pic.twitter.com/z34UniEPmd

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022

06:48 CET

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court seized all the property of ex-president Yanukovych in favor of the state.

It was reported by the Center for Combating Corruption. pic.twitter.com/hFDubxalmw

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 14, 2022