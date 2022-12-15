US senators introduce bill to ban Chinese Telecom giant Huawei

A bipartisan bill has been introduced to restrict access to U.S. banks for Chinese tech company Huawei Technologies Ltd. and Chinese 5G companies.

As part of the legislation introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and backed by lawmakers such as Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Huawei and other antagonising Chinese 5G manufacturers will be limited from conducting economic espionage against the U.S.

Foreign telecommunications companies suspected of engaging in economic or industrial espionage against American companies would face sanctions under the “NETWORKS Act.”.

The bill will add the entities in question to the Treasury Department’s Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, effectively freezing out of the U.S. financial system.

Under the bill, the president is authorised to carry out sanctions to prevent foreigners from property transactions in the United States under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. It targets “foreign persons” who engage in economic or industrial espionage or other illicit activities in the U.S. Limited exceptions are made for the importation of goods.

The Biden administration investigated Huawei earlier this year over concerns that it was siphoning data from military bases and missile silos using its devices.

FCC banned Huawei and other Chinese companies from selling and importing some technologies deemed national security threats in November. Huawei’s ban follows a similar effort by bipartisan lawmakers to block TikTok, a Chinese social media platform. A bill that also enjoyed bipartisan support.

A company would also be eligible for blocking if it is owned or controlled by a “country of concern,” among other criteria.