British nurses begin their first-ever strike over pay disputes

National Health Service nurses in Britain will strike on Thursday in their first-ever national walkout. The protest was organised over a dispute with the government regarding pay increases. The strike is that much more painful as it is taking place during one of the busiest times of the year, putting pressure on already-stretched hospitals.

An estimated 100,000 nurses will strike at 76 hospitals and health centres on Thursday, cancelling thousands of non-urgent operations, such as hip replacements, and tens of thousands of outpatient appointments in Britain’s state-funded NHS.

Some treatment areas will be exempt from strike action the RCN has said, including chemotherapy, dialysis and intensive care.

NHS nurses hold the hands, tend the wounds, save the lives, wash the dead. They comfort us, console us, diagnose us, save us. They toil & smile & endlessly care.

Not a single NHS nurse wants to strike tomorrow. They’re desperate.

Regret, risks and business as usual

“It is deeply regrettable some union members are going ahead with strike action,” Health Minister Steve Barclay said.

“I’ve been working across government and with medics outside the public sector to ensure safe staffing levels – but I do remain concerned about the risk that strikes pose to patients,” he added.

Strikes are in no one’s interest, least of all patients.

My priority as Health & Social Care Secretary is to keep people as safe as possible.

However, the minister stated that patients should continue to seek urgent medical care and attend appointments unless they have been told not to.

More strikes ahead

Britain is facing a wave of industrial action this winter, with strikes crippling the rail network and postal service, and airports bracing for disruption over Christmas.

BREAKING: Over 115,000 postal workers have gone on strike in the UK to demand higher wages in the face of 11% inflation strike notices are increasing, threatening to paralyze the country during Christmas 🚨🚨🚨

Inflation is probably way higher than the official 11% rate.

Inflation running at more than 10 pct, trailed by pay offers of around 4 pct, contributes to rising tensions between unions and employers.

UK consumer price inflation eased to 10.7% y/y in November – many analysts saying it's likely peaked. 🤞

Unprecedented

The industrial action by nurses taking place on December 15 and December 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union’s 106-year history, but the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says it has no choice as workers struggle to make ends meet.

Nurses want a 19 pct pay rise, arguing they have suffered a decade of real-terms cuts and that low pay means staff shortages and unsafe care for patients. The government has refused to discuss pay.

The government in Scotland avoided a nursing strike by holding talks on pay, an outcome that the RCN had hoped for in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, but the British health minister is not budging.

Breaking: Nurses in Scotland will NOT strike.

Unions and Scottish govt have reached a deal:

– 7.5% pay rise

– 11.2% for lowest earners

– 37.5 hrs/wk to 36hrs/wk

– pay rise backdated to April 2021

Great news.

Our Health Care Assistants will get an ~inflation meeting pay rise!

The government has said it cannot afford to pay more than the 4-5 pct offered to nurses, which was recommended by an independent body, and that further pay increases would mean taking money away from frontline services.

The RCN has accused the government of “belligerence”. It said as late as Tuesday that the strikes could still be stopped if the government was prepared to negotiate.