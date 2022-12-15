Day 295 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

As the war in Ukraine enters another day, the Ukrainian Supreme Anti-Corruption Court seizes all property of pro-Moscow former president Yanukovych.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court seized all the property of ex-president Yanukovych in favor of the state.

It was reported by the Center for Combating Corruption. pic.twitter.com/hFDubxalmw

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 14, 2022