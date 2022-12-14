Latvia: Russia-alert PM gets final nod for gov’t formation

A majority in Latvia’s parliament on Wednesday voted to confirm the country’s proposed coalition government, allowing Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš to stay in power following his win in the October general election.

The centre-right New Unity party headed by Kariņš, a prominent Russia critic, is supported by the conservative National Alliance and the United List of smaller parties for a slim majority.

🚨After more than 6 hours of debate, Saeima has passed a motion of confidence in Kariņš' second government (JV-AS-NA) with 54 votes in favor and 37 votes against. The new, 41st government of Latvia, will take office immediately. pic.twitter.com/qkaspbwv6T

— lv_votes (@lv_votes) December 14, 2022

A total of 54 members in the 100-seat parliament supported the new government, which is expected to remain a leading voice alongside Baltic neighbours Lithuania and Estonia in pushing the European Union for a decisive stance against Russia.

Some 37 votes were cast against the new government.

The Prime Minister’s party will be given the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, justice, education, energy and social policy in the new government.

The election outcome showed falling support for parties traditionally popular among Latvia’s Russian-speaking minority which makes up about a quarter of the country’s population of 1.9 million.