LIVE: Day 294 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Following a night of explosions in Kyiv, another day of strife dawns over Ukraine as its soldiers continue repelling the Russian invasion.

22:08 CET

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court seized all the property of ex-president Yanukovych in favor of the state.

It was reported by the Center for Combating Corruption.

21:58 CET

The lower house of the Polish parliament has passed an act recognising Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

21:16 CET

Under the thin cover of a "great-culture-facade" there are only crimes, pain, death and ruins. The whole essence of Russian culture is in this gesture pic.twitter.com/khTKGdjTSO

20:22 CET

⚡️Report: Russia deploys ‘at least’ 60 additional military vehicles to Belarus since Dec. 8.

The vehicles include Ural trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, and fuel trucks, the Belarusian Hajun, a project that monitors the movement of Russian troops, reported on Dec. 14.

20:11 CET

It states that the perpetrators of crimes are exempted from punishment if the criminal actions "were aimed at protecting the interests of the Russian Federation, "DPR", "LPR" and organizations of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

2/2

19:37 CET

⚡️Zelensky urges European Parliament to launch tribunal against Russia's 'terrorist war'.

“When any potential aggressor knows that punishment for a criminal war is inevitable, it will be the most effective tool for war prevention,” Zelensky said.

19:11 CET

The British government announced on Wednesday that it would raise the amount of money received by those who host Ukrainian refugees from GBP 350 a month to GBP 500 a month, but this higher amount will only be paid out after a year.

More than two-thirds of the nearly 150,000 Ukrainian refugees who came to the UK were granted visas through the “Homes for Ukraine” programme. As part of it, private individuals, but also local authorities, churches or charities can offer accommodation to refugees for at least six months, for which they receive support from the state purse in the amount of GBP 350 per month.

18:06 CET

An additional 4.9 million people have had to relocate domestically due to Russia’s war, said Dmytro Lubinets, chairperson of Ukraine's Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights. Approximately one third of the IDPs are pensioners or individuals with disabilities, Lubinets added.

17:40 CET

In #Kherson, an eight-year-old child died as a result of a #Russian strike, said the press officer of the regional military administration Dmytro Pletenchuk. pic.twitter.com/usbRKI0RU5

17:23 CET

Despite Western sanctions, Russia continues to import semiconductors through shell companies registered in Turkey, Hong Kong and Estonia.https://t.co/Qa2oDFOO4p

16:33 CET

74 pct. of EU citizens approve of the European Union’s support for Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, according to the survey conducted between October 12 and November 7, 2022. In all EU Member States, a majority of citizens approve of the EU’s support, with the highest support levels shown in Sweden (97 pct.), Finland (95 pct.), the Netherlands (93 pct.), Portugal (92 pct.), and Denmark (92 pct.). Ten months into the war in Ukraine, support for the concrete measures taken by the EU – such as sanctions against the Russian government or financial, military or humanitarian support to Ukraine – continues to be equally high at 73 pct.

The full result of the survey can be dowloaded fromhere.

15:54 CET

According to testimonies from locals, other torture victims in the facility knew that Ukrainian children had been kept there by Russian security services, who had called the room “a children's cell.”

15:42 CET

“On 12 December, thanks to information from the Ukrainian resistance, Ukraine’s Armed Forces killed over a hundred Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied city of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast.”

14:48 CET



The people of Ukraine

received the European Parliament’s annual Sakharov Prize for

Freedom of Thought on Wednesday to honour their fight against

Russia’s invasion.

14:09 CET



Day 294: US finalizes plans to send Patriot missile defense system to Ukraine. Belarus started to suddenly check the combat readiness of its army. Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy’s proposal to start withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine. https://t.co/OLl5d3ghzd

13:58 CET



⚡️⚡️ Another prisoner swap takes place: 64 Ukrainian soldiers liberated from Russian captivity.

According to Head of President’s Office Andriy Yermak, the liberated soldiers were taken captive in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblast, including during the ongoing battle for Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/W4YmrfbO16

13:39 CET



It is no coincidence that Jean-Claude Van Damme @JCVD shouts “Slava Ukraini!” [Glory to Ukraine] twice.

He, like no one else, knows what double impact is. pic.twitter.com/CDPieu2MR5

12:55 CET



UK to train Ukrainian judges to carry out war crimes trials for Russian soldiers

A group of 90 Ukrainian judges will undergo training. The first group of judges have attended sessions at a secret location. So far, 14 Russian soldiers have been convicted https://t.co/6ajx0khJz7

12:11 CET



Russia said on Wednesday it had not received any proposals

about a “Christmas ceasefire” in Ukraine, as fighting looks set

to drag on through the winter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russia

this week to start withdrawing its troops by Christmas as the

first step towards a peace deal after nearly 10 months of war.

11:43 CET



Norway sends ten bridges to Ukraine

“We know these bridges will help����, while this does not weaken our own bridge preparedness,” says ����Transport Minister. “The war requires Europe to stand together”

Russia destroyed several hundred bridges in Ukraine https://t.co/OTPm66YTes pic.twitter.com/oOvl042kcO

11:24 CET



Following ����’s invasion of Ukraine, systemic intimidation of independent journalists in Russia, the risk of them being imprisoned or arbitrarily listed as ‘foreign agents’ have increased.

This part of the #RuZZiaUnmasked series exposes the suppression of media freedom in Russia.

10:52 CET



Russian military shelled Kherson Oblast 42 times over the past day, Dec 13

One person died and one was injured

Russians targeted the yacht club, school, sports facility, private and apartment residential buildings, Oblast Head reports https://t.co/UiujiTn3uO

10:27 CET



Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 8.38 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Wednesday morning.

09:43 CET



These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 14, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XFmmoQM6xu

09:02 CET



⚡️ Drone attack on Kyiv: 5 buildings damaged, 13 drones downed.

The attack happened shortly after 6 a.m. on Dec. 14 and came in two waves. No casualties were reported.

�� AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/uJ8ARbxtUO

08:20 CET



Air alerts cancelled in Ukraine’s northern regions pic.twitter.com/owSEWSdkEh

07:00 CET

This night, sounds of explosions could be heard in #Kyiv.

Mayor Klitschko confirmed explosions in the Shevchenko district. pic.twitter.com/cPfFEaVPX5

