Iran expelled from UN women’s body

Iran was ousted from a United Nations women’s body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, a move proposed by the United States after Tehran’s brutal crackdown on protests sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the morality police.

The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution, with 29 votes in favour, to “remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term.”

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told ECOSOC before the vote that removing Iran was the right thing to do, describing Tehran’s membership as an “ugly stain on the commission’s credibility.”

Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani called the U.S.-led move, illegal, describing Washington as a bully.

The 45-member Commission on the Status of Women meets annually every March and aims to promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Iran, 17 other states and the Palestinians had argued in a letter to ECOSOC on Monday (December 12) that a vote “will undoubtedly create an unwelcome precedent that will ultimately prevent other Member States with different cultures, customs and traditions … from contributing to the activities of such Commissions.”

Only five of the signatories to the letter are currently ECOSOC members and were able to vote on Wednesday.

Protests

Nationwide unrest erupted three months ago after the death while in detention of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic’s mandatory dress code laws.

On Monday Iran hanged a man in public after being convicted of killing two members of the security forces. This was the second execution concerning people involved in protests against Iran’s ruling theocracy in less than a week.