Peru announces a nationwide state of emergency

Peru’s defence minister announced a nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, which will take effect the same day and allow soldiers to assist police in maintaining public safety after a week of protests, unrest and road blockades.

So far six people, mostly teenagers, have died in clashes with the police, authorities have said. All were victims of gunfire, according to rights groups. Protesters have blockaded highways, set fires to buildings, and invaded airports.

“We have agreed to declare a state of emergency throughout the country, due to the acts of vandalism and violence,” Defence Minister Alberto Otárola told reporters.

“This requires a forceful response from the government,” he said, adding that it would mean the suspension of certain freedoms, including the right to assembly, the inviolability of the home, and freedom of transit.

Unrest in Peru

The protests were sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo on December 7 in an impeachment vote.

Castillo was removed from office on Wednesday in an impeachment trial, after he tried to dissolve Congress illegally in a bid to stay in power that backfired as his former allies and ministers turned on him.

Prosecutors on Wednesday said they were seeking 18 months of pretrial detention for Castillo, who has been charged with rebellion and conspiracy. Peru’s Supreme Court met to consider the request but later suspended the session until Thursday.

Castillo’s former vice president Dina Boluarte was sworn into office after his removal. She promised to submit a bill to Congress to bring general elections forward two years to April 2024, after two teenagers were killed and four people were injured in Peru on Sunday during protests demanding the country hold general elections.