Ukrainian forces take Melitopol as a target, hinting offensive’s direction: U.S. daily

The Ukrainian army has recently taken the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol as its target, indicating that the Ukrainians’ next move is likely to be an offensive to push Russian forces out of southern Ukraine, the “New York Times” daily wrote.

As it explained, Ukrainian forces are seeking to isolate and destroy enemy troops in and around the city, using long-range precision missiles, diversion and attacks on elected representatives of the occupation authorities.

“Melitopol is a key hub, and regaining control over it could help Ukraine’s forces take back not only the full Zaporizhzhia region, but also the rest of neighbouring Kherson,” it explained, further adding that the move “could then potentially even give them a path to drive Russian forces all the way back to Crimea, which the Russians had controlled prior to the invasion.”

“On Monday, a strategically important bridge connecting the city to the nearby town of Kostiantynivka was damaged. It was being used by Russia to transport soldiers and military equipment,” the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who is loyal to the authorities in Kyiv, reported.

NO PLACE TO HIDE: On 12 DEC, a demolition raid was conducted against the M-14 HWY bridge over the Molochna canal E of Melitopol. This UKR Partisan attack succeeded in buckling the road deck and rendering the bridge unsuitable for the transportation of tanks or artillery.

— Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) December 13, 2022

Ukrainian attacks are targeting Russian enemy command centres in Melitopol as well as ammunition depots and supply routes for Russian troops. However, It is not entirely clear whether this is preparation for an offensive or an attempt to deceive the Russians before attacking in another direction.

“But military analysts described them as significant and said they fit with a pattern of Ukraine’s using precision missiles to strike Russian logistical targets,” the daily wrote.

It is reported that Ukraine received new GMRLS Himars missiles with a longer range of up to 150 kilometers from the USA. Today they were first used against the Russian military base in occupied Melitopol.

— Ukraine-Russia war (@UkraineRussia2) December 11, 2022

“If Melitopol falls, the entire Russian defence line up to Kherson will collapse, and Ukrainian forces will quickly approach the very border of Crimea,” Ukrainian presidential cabinet adviser Oleksiy Arestovych explained.

