It’s the season to be jolly! How different cultures celebrate Christmas around the world.

Mexicans celebrate the “Night of the Radishes”. In Japan, people order buckets of deep-fried chicken from KFC, and in Germany, they eat potato salad and sausages. Finns enjoy a sauna, Spaniards share nougat. In the Philippines, lights are lit to ward off evil spirits. In Korea, young people go on dates, and in China they give each other apples. Greeks decorate model sailing ships instead of Christmas trees.

Christmas is a major holiday celebrated in Catholic Mexico. The tradition leading up to Christmas, known as “Las Posadas”, is of particular note. For nine days, from December 16 to 24, processions are held in each parish after evening Mass. Parishioners carry candles as well as statues of Jesus and Mary. They also dress up as the Holy Family, angels, and shepherds. They go door to door, singing songs about Mary and Joseph, who are looking for a place to stay in Bethlehem. The nine processions could refer to the nine months Mary waited for the birth of the Son of God, or to the nine days Mary and Joseph traveled to get to Bethlehem.

The so-called “Night of Radishes” takes place on December 23. Stalls around the country display dioramas made from vegetables. “They often depict religious scenes. You could say that they are a distant cousin of our nativity scenes,” says Dr. Grzegorz Odoj, ethnologist and cultural anthropologist at the University of Silesia. He adds that a popular custom (especially by children) is to break a piñata, which is a clay vessel filled with sweets [although there are also paper piñatas, such as in the form of a star or an animal – ed.]

The Christmas Eve dinner includes pozole soup (based on a special variety of corn and meat, e.g. chicken or pork; with chili peppers and a variety of spices), roast turkey, and bacalao (dried and salted cod). Many Mexicans go to the “Misa de Gallo” (mass of the rooster), a midnight mass on the night between December 24 and December 25. After the mass is over, there are usually fireworks displays.

On Christmas Day, Mexican families share sweet bread into which is baked a porcelain doll, symbolizing the birth of Jesus. “The person who finds the doll customarily has to throw a party (on February 2) for family and close friends,” Dr. Odoj said.

Turkey more important than ham

Just north of the border, the United States has a completely different way of celebrating Christmas. “Thanksgiving, which in the U.S. is marked a month before Christmas, changes the nature of the holiday somewhat. More people travel to visit their families for Thanksgiving than on Christmas,” says Dr. Nicholas Siekierski, a historian at the Institute of History of the Polish Academy of Sciences, based in Redwood City, California.

He adds that Americans do not give as much importance to Christmas Eve traditions as other cultures, including those in Europe. Hence, the tradition of exchanging gifts – or of children discovering them under the Christmas tree after leaving cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve – is mainly celebrated on December 25.

Dr. Siekierski added that Americans do not have a tradition that is popular in Poland, Lithuania, and Slovakia: that of sharing the Christmas wafer, a paper-thin unleavened bread wafer that is divided among the family before the Christmas Eve dinner as they share well wishes.

“On the other hand, in my family, Christmas Eve has always been celebrated according to Polish traditions,” he said.

The historian adds that on Christmas Day, the tables are topped with the traditional Christmas ham, although turkey and other meat dishes are also eaten. He points out that most families gather for a festive Christmas dinner on December 25, and that traditions vary by region and ethnic groups.

“It might appear to [many Poles] that in the United States, Christmas celebrations go on for a very long time. The stars of American Christmas films are always saying, ‘Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!’ Yes, people prepare for Christmas over a long period of time. But the holiday itself is celebrated for only one day [many American families don’t celebrate Christmas Eve either – ed]. On Christmas Day, people eat a special breakfast and exchange gifts. The highlight is a festive dinner,” Dr. Odoj said.

In the U.S., both the days leading up to Christmas and the days immediately after Christmas – when stores hold their famous sales – are commercial in nature.

Click here to read the full article.

By Łukasz Lubański

Translated by Roberto Galea