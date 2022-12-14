Russia is waging an economic war against us: Polish PM at ASEAN-EU summit

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon, where he attended a joint summit between the European Union and countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as well as a formal European Council meeting on Thursday.

The EU and the ASEAN held their first summit to deepen economic ties, with European leaders pressing for a firm, shared language critical of Russia.

During the summit, the Polish PM said that “it is very important to ensure long-term predictability for Polish and European business. So I encourage our EU partners to be more courageous, to simply use this powerful economic force that the European Union has, instead of hiding in corners, as soon as the Kremlin and Moscow sent out empty threats.”

We should reduce gas and energy prices as much as possible. There has been no common ground at EU level all this time. So I encourage our EU partners to be more courageous, to simply use this powerful economic force that the European Union has, instead of hiding in corners.

He also called for the toughest possible sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukraine.

EU ASEAN Summit

As communicated by government spokesperson Piotr Müller, the EU ASEAN Summit is a meeting of EU member states, the European Commission and other ASEAN members. These are regular meetings, with the first one taking place in Bangkok in 1996.

The spokesman pointed out that the summit will cover three important groups of issues, mainly, political, economical and cultural issues.

On the other hand, Thursday’s EU Council meeting will focus on the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the current situation in the energy market and European security.

Summit arrangements

According to Morawiecki one of the biggest successes of the joint summit was the unequivocal condemnation of Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The Prime Minister pointed out that this was part of building international alliances.

Summit participants also agreed that the European Union would allocate EUR 10 billion in investments in the ASEAN countries, EC head Ursula Von der Leyen announced.

We need a strong EU-ASEAN partnership to navigate the course ahead.

Today we will discuss how to boost our energy and trade cooperation – with the right infrastructure.

We are putting forward a €10 billion package for ASEAN under #GlobalGateway ↓

Ukraine in the centre of attention

Müller stressed that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine remains at the centre of discussion between European leaders. He added that the European Council will discuss further EU support for Ukraine in all its dimensions.

“Poland stresses the need to increase the scale of EU assistance, especially humanitarian assistance and the reconstruction of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” he said.

Other issues

According to the spokesman, EU leaders will also discuss the current energy market situation and its impact on the economy. “The European Council will take stock of the implementation of its October 2022 guidelines on the energy market reforms.”

“Poland points to Russia’s responsibility for the current energy and economic crisis,” he emphasised. “The European Union should learn from the energy price crisis to refrain from imposing additional financial burdens on households in terms of heating and transport costs,” Müller added.

The spokesman further pointed out that “Poland is keen to maintain the high dynamics of the enlargement policy, both with regard to the Western Balkan countries and the Eastern partners.”