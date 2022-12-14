First the Militia and the Army moved in, then decrees were passed. Helpless Council?

We associate the imposition of martial law on December 13, 1981, with General Wojciech Jaruzelski and his black glasses, the Military Council of National Salvation, with shots fired at the Wujek Coal Mine and internments. Somewhere in the background, somewhat vaguely, there is the Council of State, which formally decided on martial law.

A particular feature of the countries referred to as “communist” and once called “people’s democracies” was that actual power didn’t necessarily overlap with formal power. At the end of 1981, the decisive role in Communist Poland was played by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Polish United Workers’ Party (KC PZPR) and at the same time Prime Minister – General Wojciech Jaruzelski. But the “collective president” was the Council of State, with as many as 17 members. Its chairman, Henryk Jabłoński, a former Polish Socialist Party activist, no longer played any role: for several months he had been outside the KC PZPR and its Politburo. Most members of the council had also lost their party positions during the so-called “Solidarity Carnival”, such as Tadeusz Witold Młyńczak from the Alliance of Democrats (former chairman) or Zdzisław Tomal from the United People’s Party (former vice-chairman). The most important figure was Kazimierz Barcikowski, secretary of the KC PZPR, formally only a member of the council.

But the decision was in their hands: to pass decrees on martial law or not. To declare martial law or stop such a move.

December 13, Midnight

We know these scenes from many descriptions. The middle of a frosty, snowy night. Pounding on the door. Sleepy people open them, and militiamen rush inside. They order them to get dressed and come with them. And the detained activists from Solidarity and other opposition structures end up at police stations and are packed into cells…

By Piotr Kościński

Translated by Nicholas Siekierski