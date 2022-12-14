Eastern Express 14.12

In Finland, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine brought back memories of the Winter War, when Finnish forces fought off a Soviet invasion in late 1939 and early 1940, with help from thousands of Swedish volunteers. These reflections prompted a swift and decisive response, with both Nordic countries abandoning their longstanding military nonalignment and applying for NATO membership less than three months into the 2022 conflict. To discuss the issue in greater detail, TVP World invited Teivo Teivanen, Professor of World Politics at the University of Helsinki