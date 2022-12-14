Who really saved the “Battle of Grunwald”

Although many writers have written about the rescue and hiding of the “Battle of Grunwald” painting from the Germans, the whole story of what actually happened 80 years ago remains unknown to this day. The role played by Stanisław Kalinowski and Roman Ślaski has never been described properly, whether in the media or in literature. “The propagandists of the [communist] organs of the PKWN are laughing in their graves having done such a great job concealing it, ” says historian Dr. Gapski.

The last days of August 1939 at the Zachęta National Gallery of Art in Warsaw were hot, and not just because of the summer heat, described in pre-war newspapers as “tropical”. Three days before the outbreak of World War II, shortly after mobilization was announced, Stanisław Mikulicz-Radecki, the administrative director of Zachęta, returned to the Polish capital, where, faced with the approaching catastrophe, he ordered the gallery’s collection to be packed for removal.

The gallery staff must have been quite nervous. Among the works of art they had to prepare for evacuation was the famous painting by Jan Matejko [a leading 19th-century Polish painter, renowned for depicting significant events from Polish history], entitled “Bitwa pod Grunwaldem” [“The Battle of Grunwald”]. At the time, the painting was on show at Zachęta, the national gallery just having bought it from the heirs of the Warsaw banker Dawid Rosenblum, who had purchased it direct from the artist as an investment. The banker sent “Bitwa” [the “Battle”] on numerous trips abroad, earning money from the sale of tickets to admirers eager to view the painting.

How to remove a work of over 40 square meters of painted canvas, weighing some 1.5 tons, from the wall was a daunting challenge. An added complication was the fact that the gallery was short-staffed since many of its employees had been drafted into the army and were no longer available. To help with the arduous task, volunteers had to be found among the passers-by. The team eventually assembled in this manner had no experience in maneuvering large-scale canvases. Indeed, while the painting was being taken down, a near-tragedy occurred when the team let the huge canvas fall to the ground, almost crushing the Zachęta’s deputy director, the painter Stanisław Ejsmond.

Finally, the team did manage to remove the canvas from its frame. Then, along with another Matejko’s painting entitled “Kazanie Skargi” [“Skarga’s Sermon” — Piotr Skarga was the 17th-century Polish Jesuit and preacher] which had also been deposited at Zachęta, they rolled it up on a large (one-meter-diameter) wooden roller. Subsequently, the rolled-up canvases were sewn into an oilcloth and placed in an asbestos-lined wooden box. A copy of the evacuation protocol (one of three made by the gallery management) was also placed in the box and the lid closed.

By horse-drawn cart to Lublin

The readied package, nearly five-meters-long, now awaited transport. However, even though the war had already broken out, the early days of September were slipping by and nothing was happening. Warsaw’s municipal council was throwing its hands up, telling the Zachęta management that neither a suitable vehicle nor gasoline was available to evacuate the paintings to the east. Resignation was settling in among the gallery’s management ranks. In the absence of transport, they were planning to hide the rolled-up canvases in the gallery building’s packing room.

By Agnieszka Niewinska

Translated by Agnieszka Rakoczy