He was born and lived in the same place as Casimir III the Great: Jan Nowicki

Death hates comments – said Jan Nowicki, an actor who died on December 7th this year. He was also a publicist, writer, educator, erudite, philosopher, and sports fan… A miner, even.

It’s the early spring of 1990—Warsaw MDM Hotel lobby. When visiting the capital, he always chose this address – he estimated that he spent a total of several months there. This time he came to Warsaw to play in Robert Gliński’s film “ Superwizja” (“Supervision”).

And to the undersigned, the editorial office of “Ekspress Wieczorny” (the Polish “Evening Express” newspaper) – where I apprenticed professionally while still being a student of journalism at the University of Warsaw – commissioned an interview with the actor who then celebrated his fiftieth birthday.

Intimidated, I waited at the reception counter. The interlocutor was late. Instead of a hat – his statement garment – he wore a headband holding his hairstyle. He gave me an interview despite – euphemistically speaking – very stereotypical questions. And he didn’t even want authorisation, which is definitely not the norm for many artists. This was the beginning of my acquaintance with Jan Nowicki.

Truancy he spent in libraries. He was expelled from school

The subsequent episodes of my acquaintance with Jan Nowicki took place in Krakow. At the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries, I happened to be there for the Vistula matches, the strongest football club in Poland at that time. The other day I accompanied my high school classmate Olaf Lubaszenko (the Legia Club fan) and his father Edward (the Vistula Club fan). At the stand, we met Nowicki, who also sympathised with the “White Star”, (which is another name for the Vistula Kraków Football Club). Nowicki’s passion dated since the time of his higher education studies, as he revealed…

… since his studies at the Kraków Theatre School (AST National Academy of Theatre Arts in Kraków),

because earlier, he also studied at the Leon Schiller National Film School in Łódź, which he was … expelled from. And even before that, he had to go through as many as six different schools to get the coveted high school diploma. Among them, there were such original institutions as the Industrial and Pedagogical Technical School in Radziejów, the Cultural and Educational High School in Bydgoszcz, the Economic Study in Włocławek and the Agricultural School in Aleksandrów Kujawski. He did not stay there for long because he was still looking for his life path.

By Tomasz Zbigniew Zapert

Translated by Dominik Szczęsny-Kostanecki