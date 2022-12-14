Former Italian MEP had received ‘gifts’ from Morocco’s ambassador to Poland: media

Former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri, who has been arrested in connection with corruption allegations that have rocked the European Parliament, received ‘gifts’ from Morocco by way of the country’s ambassador to Poland, Abderrahim Atmoun, Italian media reported.

According to the reports, the corruption allegations extend to the former MEP’s entire family, with his wife and daughter presently under house arrest in the Italian city of Lombardy as a result of the Brussels investigation.

According to Belgian services, the two women were aware of his activities and participated in the transportation of the ‘gifts’ from Morocco given to Panzeri by way of the country’s ambassador to Poland.

The investigation is also considering benefits that the former MEP, caucused with the left-wing Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats faction from 2004 to 2019, allegedly received from Qatar in exchange for exerting his influence for the benefit of that country and Morocco.

A huge scandal

European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili of Greece was recently arrested in connection with this investigation into the corruption scandal and has subsequently been stripped off her role by the EP. The charges amounted against her are corruption, involvement in a criminal group and money laundering.

Italian Luca Visentini, General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, among others, has also been detained.

🔴 Document @lesoir @knack

Scandale de corruption européen: voici l’argent saisi chez Panzeri et Kaili: au total plus d'un million et demi d'euros en cash https://t.co/Eqgf89bo1B pic.twitter.com/yA6ov6pFEQ

— Louis Colart (@LouisColart) December 13, 2022

Belgian investigators have also released a photo displaying confiscated banknotes worth EUR 1.5 mln taken from Kaili.