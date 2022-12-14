Russians torturing children, Ukrainian Ombudsman reports

In the liberated territories, Ukrainians have found torture chambers where the Russians were tormenting children, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has reported. Russians would provide children with water only for two days, and then would starve them making them believe that they had been abandoned by their parents.

“The places designated as torture chambers for small prisoners differed from the torture chambers for adults only by a few mattresses thrown on the floor,” the ombudsman said during a briefing.

Volker Türk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, confirmed that russians abused and tortured the Ukrainian civilians, specifically children, that were detained in prisons located in Kherson. pic.twitter.com/QApXdD49kK

— Operator Starsky (@StarskyUA) December 6, 2022

Russian hell

He added that in the town of Balakliya the torture chambers were located opposite each other. One 14-year-old boy had been kept inside for 90 days.

According to Lubinets, the boy was cut with a knife and metal was heated and applied to various parts of his body. “Several times he was led out to be shot, only to hear a shot above his head. He could hear the screams of men and women being tortured around the clock,” the spokesman pointed out.

Dmytro Lyubinets added that the 14-year-old was imprisoned by the Russians in the torture cell for the sole reason of having taken pictures of broken Russian equipment.

In the liberated areas of the Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions, Ukrainian military and law enforcement officials have discovered a number of catacombs and mass graves. A torture cell in a children’s sanatorium was discovered in the town of Bucha near Kyiv.