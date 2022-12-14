Belarusians deemed ‘extremists’ to be deprived of citizenship

The Belarusian parliament on Wednesday passed an amendment to the Law on Citizenship, allowing for deprivation of citizenship for persons convicted of “participation in an extremist organisation” or for “causing grave harm to the interests of the state and residing abroad.”

The Act also introduces a requirement to notify authorities on whether one holds citizenship of another country, as well as right of residence or any document entitling one to concessions and privileges in other countries (including the Pole’s Card).

“Within the framework of the prepared law, it is necessary to take another look at those who went abroad and acted to the detriment of the state and the nation, committing crimes… Whether these people are worthy of remaining Belarusian citizens if they have fled their home country and actually severed ties with it,” Alyaksandr Lukashenka said during a meeting held on the draft amendment.

As he went on, “many MPs and citizens” have proposed that such persons should be deprived of their citizenship.

According to the dictator, it is also necessary to deal with those who have a Pole’s Card, that being a document issued by the Polish authorities which confirms Polish origin and guarantees a number of rights on Polish territory.

#Belarus MPs adopted changes to the law on citizenship. Dissidents can now be deprived of citizenship when outside the country. It includes participation in "extremist activities and causing "damage to the interests of Belarus". It affects many of us in media and civil society. pic.twitter.com/oP8le26hu6

— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) December 14, 2022

Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakou stated that these amendments to the law are intended for “ensuring internal security, stability of the political and social system.”

The decision to deprive a person of their citizenship, the minister disclosed, would be at the discretion of Lukashenka and based on recommendations of the citizenship commission.

Up to a 30-years-long banishment

“Subsequently, a decision would be proposed against the person deprived of citizenship to be banned from entering Belarus for up to 30 years,” Kubrakou stated, adding how the authorities are looking to achieve a “preventive effect” of such legislative initiative.

The minister also informed that any information on the possession of citizenship or other rights and privileges granted by another state will be taken into account during applying to work in state administration.

In #Belarus, a bill on deprivation of citizenship for extremism was adopted

Now, Belarusians living abroad can be deprived of citizenship, if they are recognized extremists by the Belarusian court. pic.twitter.com/cJJxo6ez9h

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 14, 2022

The independent media is of the opinion that the proposal to deprive a person of their citizenship regards those who have emigrated for political reasons. Thousands of Belarusians emigrated abroad, to countries such as Poland and Lithuania, after the presidential election in 2020 was deemed rigged.

Many of them had to do so due to facing trials for taking part in protests, including for their alleged “serious violations of public order” or even “extremism.”

Belarus has also put a law in place that allows for sentencing in absentia of citizens residing abroad.