Poland’s C/A deficit down in October reports central bank

Poland’s current account deficit fell to EUR 549 million at the end of October 2022, against a deficit of EUR 1.56 billion recorded at the end of September, according to central bank figures released on Wednesday.

Market analysts expected the deficit to amount to EUR 800 million.

Poland recorded an EUR 2.28-billion deficit in the trade of goods in October, with a EUR 3.07-billion surplus in services.

The country recorded a EUR 1.29-billion deficit in primary income and a EUR 71-million deficit in secondary income.

Exports of goods in October 2022 grew by 23.7 percent year on year, and imports rose by 24.6 percent from October 2021.