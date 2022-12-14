Italian Prime Minister Meloni defends Poland on international stage

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stood in defence of Poland during a televised speech in the Italian Senate on Wednesday. She recalled that it is Poland that is taking on the biggest burden of accepting refugees from Ukraine.

During a discussion in the Senate ahead of Thursday’s EU summit, Meloni was noted saying: “I don’t believe, especially at this moment, in a kind of Europe where there are good guys and the others are ugly villains who get pushed out of the exclusive club.”

“I constantly hear about blows aimed at Poland. I inform you that Poland is the country which is taking on the burden of taking in Ukrainian refugees, which is on the front line of the clash with Russia and which, according to NATO, could be the next victim of attempts at Russian expansion,” Meloni the head of the Italian government stressed.

Italy’s new PM Giorgia Meloni with a message for the ECR Warsaw Summit:

“I want to tell all Poles that Italy will continue to strongly support Ukraine in it defense against Russian aggression. I also want to thank Poland for taking in so many Ukrainian refugees”.

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 3, 2022

She moreover asked, “what signal are we sending to Russia by saying that Poland is not our friend?”

The PM then pointed to her perception of the EU. “I think of Europe as a union of nations, with all the differences between West and East. Maybe we should take into account that the countries of Eastern Europe are not like those in the West, because they were at the mercy of the Soviet Union for decades.”