Ukrainian People awarded Sakharov Prize by EP

The people of Ukraine received the European Parliament’s annual Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday to honour their fight against Russia’s invasion.

“There is no one more deserving of this prize,” said European Parliament head Roberta Metsola at an event with representatives of Ukrainian society who received the prize on behalf of the country’s people.

“For all those Ukrainians who have lost relatives and friends. For all those Ukrainians who stand up and fight for what they believe in,” she said.

The European Parliament's 2022 Sakharov Prize was awarded to the brave people of Ukraine in a ceremony today.

— European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) December 14, 2022

The prize, named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organisations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Last year, the award was given to the jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for his efforts to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on power. The parliament announced this year’s winners in October.

The people of Ukraine were represented by Yulia Pajevska, the founder of a volunteer ambulance corps called Taira’s Angels, human rights lawyer Oleksandra Matviychuk and the exiled mayor of the occupied city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov.

Yulia Pajevska "Taira" is a Ukrainian volunteer, paramedic and founder of the evacuation medical unit "Angels of Taira."

Yulia Pajevska "Taira" is a Ukrainian volunteer, paramedic and founder of the evacuation medical unit "Angels of Taira."

Learn more about her story⤵️ pic.twitter.com/dQEWgPQmr3

— EPP Group (@EPPGroup) December 14, 2022

“It is very symbolic that this year the brave people of Ukraine receive the Sakharov prize because people have a much greater impact than they can imagine,” Matviychuk said, who together with Fedorov, asked for more weapons for Ukrainians.

“We need several things. We need weapons, sanctions and justice and then recovery,” she emphasised.

The award includes a money prize of EUR 50,000, which will be distributed to representatives of Ukrainian civil society.