Poland reports 3,476 coronavirus cases, 32 deaths between Dec 8-14

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 3,476 confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 deaths between December 8 and December 14, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,359,556 cases have been confirmed and 118,395 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,718,078 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,607,497 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 14,941,089 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.