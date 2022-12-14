Head of opposition caucus defends voting by MP with Covid

Borys Budka, the head of the opposition Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary caucus

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Borys Budka, the head of the opposition Civic Coalition (KO) parliamentary caucus, has defended a fellow MP who attended parliament while suffering from Covid-19, saying he had a duty to vote.

Dariusz Rosati, an MP of the KO grouping, took part in a vote of no confidence in Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro on Tuesday in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, despite having earlier declared he had tested positive for the illness.

Budka pointed out that no Covid restrictions have been in force since March and that Elzbieta Witek, the Sejm speaker, had not permitted remote voting.

“(Covid) is treated like any other cold,” Budka told journalists. “From what I know, Mr Rosati MP had no symptoms, wore a mask and only attended to vote. Like most Poles, he goes to work.

“The Sejm speaker has not allowed remote voting and an MP’s obligation is to take part in votes,” Budka continued. “Mr Rosati took precautions, did not speak to anybody, went in a mask to the Sejm and after voting went home.”