German police raids apartments offering ‘inhumane’ conditions to employees

German police raided apartments in the vicinity of the border towns of Roermond and Venlo on Tuesday where Polish and Romanian temporary employees were housed, the NOS news website reported.

The action targeted employment agencies that abuse their employees housing them in inhumane conditions, said Karl-Josef Laumann, social affairs minister of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia federal state.

NOS reported that the apartments belong to Polish and Dutch companies. Around 70 Romanian and Polish employees were housed in the apartments. All of them work in the Netherlands in the meat industry, logistics, and the construction sector.

Large police forces raided six residential complexes in Nettetal and Brüggen, NOS reported, adding that, according to minister Laumann, the condition of three shelters in Nettetal was dire to the point that it posed a threat to the lives of their dwellers.

It turned out that there was no heating nor emergency exits in the buildings. All of that for a weekly fee of EUR 90 per bed in a shared bedroom. German authorities said it was par for the course for Dutch companies to purchase real estate near the border because they were cheaper than in the Netherlands.

Eastern European employees are often recruited using deceptive promises only to be housed in bad conditions.

The Tuesday raid was the fourth in a short time. Earlier, similar raids took place in Geldern and Emmerich in February, Goch in May, and Gronau and Südlohn in November.