PM to meet caucuses over judiciary changes required by EC

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, will meet the heads of parliamentary caucuses today to discuss draft legislation on judicial reforms required by the European Commission (EC).

On Tuesday, Law and Justice (PiS) the governing party, filed an amended Supreme Court bill with the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, which proposes that all disciplinary issues concerning judges be settled by the top administrative court instead of the Supreme Court’s Chamber of Professional Responsibility.

A PiS spokesman said on Wednesday morning that the bill that could unlock Poland’s access to billions of euros in EU funding would be pushed through parliament “as quickly as possible.”

But Borys Budka, a senior member of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s biggest opposition party, said on Wednesday that PO would not support the bill.

“I can assure you that there will be no consent to proceeding with the new draft law on the Supreme Court in a fast-track mode,” he said.

Brussels has so far frozen Poland out of the post-pandemic recovery funding, saying the government has failed to withdraw or amend changes to the Polish judicial system it feels threaten the rule of law.

For Poland to get the money it must now meet certain rule-of-law conditions, or milestones.