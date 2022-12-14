Justice minister survives no confidence vote

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The Sejm, lower house of Polish parliament, has rejected a no confidence motion against the justice minister.

Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of Solidary Poland, a junior party in Poland’s governing coalition and known for his hawkish attitude to the EU, has been accused by the opposition of blocking government attempts to strike a deal with the European Commission to unlock the funding.

Ziobro and his party have consistently opposed any concessions that might end the impasse.

Poland’s main opposition grouping, Civic Coalition (KO), and the Left party jointly submitted a motion to dismiss Ziobro in mid-November.

The motion to oust Ziobro was supported by 226 MPs. There were 228 votes against and three abstentions.

The required majority to dismiss Ziobro was 231 votes.