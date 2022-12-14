Western EU countries sending unwanted immigrants to Poland

Western European countries have started to send back to Poland large numbers of migrants who entered the EU illegally through Polish borders, according to Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita. They reported that Germany has the highest number of such cases.

“This is the result of the European Parliament’s (EP) regulation, known as Dublin III of 2013, which applies if it is proven that the border of a Member State has been illegally crossed from the territory of a third country. It is then the state that is responsible for processing the application for international protection.” Rzeczpospolita reported.

A foreigner is also sent back if he or she has applied for protection in one EU country and, without waiting for a decision, leaves for another. This has become a common occurrence.

Immigrants argue that they had to flee their countries and apply for asylum in Poland. As soon as the opportunity arises, they subsequently move on to wealthier countries such as Germany, France or those in Scandinavia.

When illegal immigrants were arriving in large numbers, Polish authorities requested that the process of returning them to Poland be halted. Now that the situation has stabilised somewhat, Western European countries are starting to send unwanted foreigners to Poland.

Poland is also under pressure from Brussels and domestic left-wing activists, demanding that more applicants be allowed entry.

Consequences of Dublin III legislation

One Afghan was caught on the green border (under-protected Polish border zone). In August 2021, he applied for protection in Poland, which prevented his deportation. Last December, the proceedings were discontinued because – without waiting for a decision – the man left.

Immediately afterwards, a ‘Dublin’ application was put forward by Germany for Poland to accept the immigrant. Although the Afghan appealed to the court against the transfer decision, he was eventually sent back to Poland in August this year. And back in Poland he applied for asylum anew, and then fled once again.

There are hundreds of similar cases where immigrants use asylum procedures to prevent deportation. They can apply for protection repeatedly, if they leave – they face no consequences.

They have the advantage that the vast majority of foreigners transferred to Poland are sent to an open centre from which they can escape.

In Poland, a foreigner under international protection may benefit from an integration programme for one year, thanks to which he or she receives financial assistance to cover subsistence costs, including food, clothing, accommodation fees and learning the Polish language.

The total amount of these benefits depends on the number of persons in the family and the duration of the individual integration programme, and currently ranges from PLN 721 (EUR 154) to PLN 1,450 (EUR 309).

“By the end of October this year, 1,500 thousand foreigners had submitted subsequent applications for international protection,” Jakub Dudziak, spokesman of the Office for Foreigners, told Rzeczpospolita.

Karol Karski, a PiS (Law and Justice) MEP and member of the Bureau of the EP’s Subcommittee on Human Rights, acknowledged that EU law is out of step with the reality of increased illegal immigration to Europe.

“I agree that the provisions of EU law should be amended, e.g. introducing a ban on submitting an application for protection when a person has already been “on the way” to the territory of a safe country, including a non-EU country, where they should do so,” Karski told Rzeczpospolita.

Over the last four months, 353 foreigners were handed over to Poland from other EU countries, including 76 who had illegally crossed the Polish border with Belarus. Most came from Germany – 229, whilst 27 came from Norway, and 25 from Sweden.