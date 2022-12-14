Bahamas judge denies FTX founder Bankman-Fried bail

The founder of defunct trading company FTX Sam Bankman-Fried’s failure to secure release on bail in the Bahamas on Tuesday has increased the likelihood that he will consent to extradition to the United States to face fraud charges, legal experts said.

A judge ordered Bankman-Fried to be held at the Bahamas Department of Corrections until at least February 8, citing his “great” risk of flight after New York federal prosecutors unveiled charges against him over the collapse of his once high-flying crypto exchange, FTX.

Before his bail was denied, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer said his client was not waiving his right to extradition proceedings. If he fights removal, the process could involve up to a year or more of hearings and appeals with little hope of success in the end, experts said.

The facility where Bankman-Fried is being held is also known as Fox Hill Prison. A lawyer for Bankman-Fried did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Attorneys who specialise in extradition say time locked up overseas often encourages defendants to consent to being transferred to their home countries.

“The extradition process can take a year or longer,” said David Haas, a U.S. lawyer who has defended people facing extradition. “Usually people don’t want to sit in a jail overseas. That tends to be a major factor in whether someone challenges extradition.”

U.S. prosecutors opened probe of FTX months before collapse

A Bahamian corrections official said on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried will initially be held in the facility’s medical department until staff determine the appropriate place for him. Bankman-Fried is scheduled to appear before another Bahamian magistrate judge on February 8.

Like most extradition treaties, the U.S.-Bahamas agreement requires alleged offences to be considered crimes in both countries. Bankman-Fried is unlikely to convince a Bahamian court that the securities fraud and wire fraud he stands accused of are not illegal in the Bahamas, attorneys said.

“Bahamian law generally reflects American law in these matters,” said white-collar criminal defence attorney Jack Sharman. “I wouldn’t expect differences in the law to be a big extradition problem.”

FTX had been probed by U.S. prosecutors for months

FTX was on the radar of federal prosecutors in Manhattan months before its collapse according to Bloomberg News.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York spent months working on a sweeping examination of cryptocurrency platforms that have U.S. and offshore arms including FTX’s massive exchange operations.

Bankman-Fried was Joe Biden’s second biggest donor during his presidential campaign, providing USD 5 mln. His company was set up 13 days after Biden announced that he would be running for president.

His FTX firm filed for bankruptcy on November 11, just three days after the midterm elections but not before pumping USD 40 mln into the Democratic Party to spend on “get-out-the-vote” and other ballot harvesting mechanics for the midterms.

Bankman-Fried could face up to 115 years in prison if convicted on all eight counts, according to congressional statutory maximum sentencing guidelines.