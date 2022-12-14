Mayor: Russian drones strike Kyiv, two administration buildings damaged

Two administrative buildings in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv were damaged on Wednesday in a drone attack, the city’s administration said, adding that there was still no information about potential injuries or fatalities.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones and that there were explosions in the city’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, a cluster of universities, galleries and restaurants.

⚡️ Ukraine’s military downs 10 drones over Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces shot down 10 Shahed drones in the Kyiv Oblast and over the capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said in a Telegram post.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) December 14, 2022

The capital and the Kyiv region remained under air raid sirens at 06:00 GMT, more than two hours after they first went off.

“Weaklings”, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on the Telegram messaging app after the explosions in Kyiv.