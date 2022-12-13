U.S. close to providing Patriot missile system to Ukraine: report

The United States is supposedly finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ukraine has asked its Western partners for air defences, including U.S.-made Patriot systems, to protect it from heavy Russian missile bombardment on its energy, military and civilian infrastructure.

BREAKING:

CNN reports the U.S. is finalizing plans to send the Patriot missile defense system to 🇺🇦

The decision could be announced this week

It needs to be approved by Defense Secretary Austin before it is sent to Biden, but approval is expected

Will Germany send theirs too? pic.twitter.com/MWjJ9Gc61I

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 13, 2022

Patriot air defence system

Ground-based air defence systems such as the Patriot system are built to intercept incoming missiles.

The Patriot is considered to be one of the most advanced U.S. air defence systems and is usually in short supply, with allies around the world queuing to get the Patriot batteries.

Patriot systems “are going to be quite capable of dealing with a lot of different challenges the Ukrainians have, especially if the Russians bring in short-range ballistic missiles” from Iran, Alexander Vindman, a retired Army lieutenant colonel who led Ukraine policy at the White House during the Trump administration said.

The Patriot system is usually used against more advanced threats including aircraft, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The system typically includes launchers along with radar and other support vehicles.

Ukraine needs Patriot air defense systems to protect its energy infrastructure – Ukraine's PM

Patriot will protect 🇺🇦power grid from Russian attacks & prevent a new wave of 🇺🇦refugees toward the EU, Ukraine's PM Shmyhal said.

📷@Denys_Shmyhalhttps://t.co/weFJbKKZs9 pic.twitter.com/UKpCk2YHjz

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 13, 2022

So far the U.S. has provided Ukraine with USD 19.3 billion in military assistance since Russia’s invasion of the country.

Awaiting Joe Biden’s approval

Two of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the announcement could come as early as Thursday, however, it still needed to be formally approved by U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and President Joe Biden.

Belarus: Lukashenka orders combat readiness check

The Pentagon declined to comment on reports about the Patriot system at a news briefing.

One of the officials said Ukrainian forces would likely be trained in Germany before the Patriot equipment was sent to Ukraine. Vindman said the training could take several months.

Russian roars

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has warned NATO against providing Ukraine with Patriot missile defences, and it is likely Moscow will view the move as an escalation.

The Pentagon says Russia’s recent surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defences so it can dominate the skies above the country.

For that reason, the United States and its allies have been delivering more air defences for Kyiv, providing everything from Soviet-era systems to more modern, Western ones.