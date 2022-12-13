EU’s passive approach to Balkan states pushed them toward Russia: Commentator

The Balkans are comprised of five independent republics born out of the former republic of Yugoslavia in 1991 and 1992, and Kosovo which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. However, there are still tensions between the states. To shed light on the geopolitics of the region and their implications, TVP World invited political commentator and columnist Goran Andrijanić.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69