EC commissioners reportedly accept Poland’s judiciary changes plan

European Commission officials supposedly approved draft legislative changes in Poland’s judicial system currently regarded by Brussels as a threat to the rule of law, sources in the European Union have told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

“EC commissioners responsible for negotiations with Poland are said to have approved on Tuesday a draft of legislative changes regarding the country’s Supreme Court and to have considered it as meeting the requirements included in the so-called milestones linked with the National Recovery Programme,” EU sources told PAP on Tuesday.

The milestones relate to steps the EC wants Poland to take in regard to the country’s judicial system the EU feels threatens the rule of law in Poland. Until this happens, Poland will remain locked out of the EU Recovery Fund.

Sufficient steps

The Polish government has said it already took sufficient steps accusing the EC of blocking Poland’s access to the funding for political reasons.

One of the conditions set for Poland by the EC was the liquidation of a disciplinary chamber for judges at the Polish Supreme Court. In May, Poland adopted new legislation abolishing the panel, but in July a new body was set up at the Supreme Court called the Chamber of Professional Responsibility, whose judges are appointed by the president.

EC full of doubts

Doubts as to whether the new chamber meets the rule of law milestones have been expressed recently by some representatives of the EC. Brussels would like to see further steps taken including the reinstatement of judges removed from adjudication by the original disciplinary chamber.

The EC is also concerned that the new chamber may be just another “politically controlled” institution.

Last Friday, the EC signed operational arrangements related to Poland’s National Recovery Plan, which outlines how the Polish government will spend the money.

If the reports are to be confirmed Poland would be one step closer to EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in cheap loans from the bloc’s post-pandemic fund.