Binance withdrawals hit USD 1.9 bn in 24 hours

The world’s biggest crypto exchange Binance has seen withdrawals of USD 1.9 billion in the last 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen announced on Tuesday. The exchange said it had “temporarily paused” withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin.

The way crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX’s founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

Binance, whose dominance of crypto was cemented by the fall of FTX, last week tweeted a so-called proof-of-reserves report by audit firm Mazars. The report showed its holdings of bitcoin exceeded customer deposits on a single day in November.

The USD 1.9 billion of withdrawals of tokens based on the ethereum blockchain mark the largest daily outflow over a 24-hour period since June 13. Nansen data showed that it accounted for the majority of the funds being pulled in the last seven days.

“Binance’s withdrawals are increasing due to the growing uncertainty about its reserves report,” a Nansen spokesperson said.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao claimed that the withdrawals were “business as usual”.

“We saw some withdrawals today. We have seen this before. Some days we have net withdrawals; some days we have net deposits,” Zhao wrote on Twitter.

A Binance spokesperson earlier said it always had “more than enough funds” to meet withdrawal requests and the company’s capital structure is debt free.

Asked whether Binance had enough USDC to meet USDC withdrawal requests, the spokesperson added it may need to move funds to online “hot” digital wallets from offline wallets, convert stablecoins from one another or carry out network upgrades, sometimes causing delays.

Crypto news outlet CoinDesk reported earlier that Binance saw outflows of USD 902 million on Monday.

USDC, issued by US-based firm Circle, is the world’s second-biggest stablecoin. Dante Disparte, Circle’s chief strategy officer and head of global policy, said that there will be “challenges” relating to liquidity and redemptions when assets are swapped in the way Binance has done with USDC.

“The feature of liquid dollar digital currencies should be that they are redeemable on demand, and at par at all times, even during conditions of stress,” Disparte added.

Binance is already under pressure from authorities. Splits between US Department of Justice prosecutors are delaying the conclusion of a long-running criminal investigation focused on Binance’s compliance with US anti-money laundering laws and sanctions.