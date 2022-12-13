Pulse of Culture 13.12

In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our programme’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the most recent auction at Christie’s Auction House in London selling manuscripts written by Mozart, Greek sculptures to return to the Greek Parthenon by the UK government, a 1980s exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris and other cultural events.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69