Eastern Express 13.12

Wednesday’s episode of Eastern Express looks at Russia’s lobbying for a natural gas union with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, in spite of reluctance from the Central Asian countries. Russia has lost a considerable chunk of its client base in Europe as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, while Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan still need supplies. To talk on the issue TVP World invited Witold Rodkiewicz from the Center for Eastern Studies in Warsaw.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69