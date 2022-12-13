US scientists announce fusion energy breakthrough

US scientists have revealed a scientific advance on fusion energy which, if it can make the leap from labs to the commercial generation of electricity in the coming decades, could help in the fight to curb climate change.

Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California on December 5 for the first time managed to briefly achieve a net energy gain in a fusion experiment using lasers, the US Energy Department announced. The scientists focused a laser on a target of fuel to fuse two light atoms into a denser one, releasing the energy in the process.

Kimberly Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore, told reporters at an Energy Department event, that science and technology hurdles mean commercialisation is probably not five or six decades away but sooner.

“With concerted effort and investment, a few decades of research on the underlying technologies could put us in a position to build a power plant,” Budil said.

Scientists have known for about a century that fusion powers the sun and have pursued the aim to develop fusion on Earth for decades.

Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Sciences and Technology Policy, said the experiment represents a “tremendous example of what perseverance can achieve.”

Nuclear scientists outside the lab say the achievement will be a major stepping stone, but there is much more science yet to be done before fusion becomes commercially viable.

Tony Roulstone, a nuclear energy expert at the University of Cambridge, estimated that the energy output of the experiment amounted to only 0.5 percent of the energy that was needed to fire the lasers in the first place.

“Therefore, we can say that this result is a success of the science but still a long way from providing useful, abundant, clean energy,” Roulstone said.

The electricity industry cautiously welcomed the step, though emphasized that in carrying out the energy transition, fusion should not slow down efforts on developing other alternatives such as solar and wind power, battery storage and nuclear fission.